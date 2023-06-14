Kwara police confirm death of 106 wedding guests in a boat mishap

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the death of 106 wedding guests in a boat mishap around the River Niger axis in Patigi Local Government Area of the state on June 12, 2023.
A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, today June 14, says investigation shows that the boat was said to have conveyed about 250 people from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi’s local government area.
‘’On leaving the shore, one part of the boat by the engine side collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing. All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six (106) people.
Among the casualties were people from Ebu Village with 61 casualties, Dzakan Village with 38, Kpada Village with 4 dead, and three…
Source: Linda Ikeji