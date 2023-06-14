Kwara police confirm death of 106 wedding guests in a boat mishap





The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the death of 106 wedding guests in a boat mishap around the River Niger axis in Patigi Local Government Area of the state on June 12, 2023.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, today June 14, says investigation shows that the boat was said to have conveyed about 250 people from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi’s local government area.