Market Square Set To Open New Store in Kuje, Abuja Metropolis





Get ready to indulge in an unmatched blend of convenience and affordability as Market Square, the proudly Nigerian supermarket chain, presents its eagerly awaited new store in Kuje, Abuja Metropolis. This extraordinary expansion aims to revolutionize the shopping landscape by providing residents in the vicinity with unparalleled access to premium products at highly competitive prices.

The much-anticipated opening of the Kuje store, the 27th of its kind by Sundry Markets Limited, owners of Market Square, will be bringing an extraordinary and captivating shopping experience. This new addition promises to enchant customers with its unique offerings and create a truly exceptional retail environment along with the already thriving Gwarinpa and Karu branches in Abuja

With an extensive range of high-quality products spanning various categories, including groceries, packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, wines and spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, Market…