Nigerian man arrested with 40 grams of cocaine in India



The anti-narcotic cell (ANC) of Goa Police conducted a raid during the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Siolim and arrested a Nigerian national, Augustine Chukwudi Anafe, for illegal possession of 40 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh.

The accused, who was residing at Siolim, was previously arrested by ANC in 2018 wherein he was apprehended with drugs such as LSD liquid, cocaine and ganja worth Rs 2 lakh.

The accused was out on bail and not attending court proceedings for which a proclamation was issued against him by the court.

The ANC team developed intelligence through informers, and surveillance was maintained through technical analysis. A trap was laid by ANC, and the Nigerian national was successfully apprehended with the contraband.

The raid was conducted by the ANC team led by PSI Rohan Madgaonkar along with HC Kamlesh Dessai, HC Pramod Kalangutkar, PCs Prashant Sutar, Mandar Naik and Sairaj Naik and supervised by PI ANC Sajith Pillai.

DYSP ANC Shri…