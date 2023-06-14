Nottingham attack suspect ‘is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years’





The Nottingham attack suspect arrested by police has been identified as a 31-year-old man from West Africa who has legally lived in the UK for years, and detectives are looking into his mental health.

The unnamed man is being questioned after three people died and three others were injured in a morning of horror on Tuesday.

Two Nottingham University students, Barnaby Webber, and Grace Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death near their home in Ilkeston Road at about 4am.

Then about an hour later a man in his 50s was stabbed to death in Magdala Road and his van was stolen.

The Vauxhall Vivaro was driven into three people in the city centre. One is in a critical condition in hospital while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

The van was later stopped and police arrested a man. It was pictured with cracks in the windscreen.

It is understood the suspect is from West Africa and he has legally lived in the UK for years. Reports suggest he had been in Britain since his teenage years.

The…