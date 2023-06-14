Putin to meet African leaders to discuss the Russia-Ukraine grain deal





Russian President, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with leaders of African countries on Saturday, June 17 in St Petersburg, according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

The grain deal will be one of the key issues the leaders will discuss, he said.

Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley.When Russia invaded in February 2022, its naval vessels blockaded Ukraine’s ports, trapping some 20 million tonnes of grain.

The grain deal was mediated by Turkey and the U.N and it allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea.

Thanks to the agreement, more than 30 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped out of the Black Sea through a safe corridor.

Russia had been threatening to pull out of the deal, saying Western sanctions were hampering its own agricultural exports. On Wednesday, June 14, Putin said he’ll be meeting with African leaders.

“African leaders are interested in the constant supply of grain to their continent, which so far has…