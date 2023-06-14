Six suspected Yahoo boys arrested for kidnapping Bauchi varsity student over $3800 proceeds of fraud



Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters for kidnapping a 400-level student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG), Ojo Tobi David.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, said the suspects kidnapped the student as a result of a misunderstanding over the sharing of $33800 obtained in the fraud transaction.

According to the PPRO, one of the suspects, Damilola James, fell while trying to escape and was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Based on inter-agency collaboration towards implementing constitutional mandates of the Police as a leading Agency in maintaining the internal security, six (6) suspects were handed over to the command by operatives attached to the 133 SF Battalion based in Azare, Bauchi state,” the statement read.

“The suspects kidnapped one Ojo Tobi David…