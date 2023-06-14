Sweden blames inflation on Beyonce after the singer’s visit to Stockholm

Economists in Sweden believe that the singer’s decision to start her world tour in Stockholm in May led to a surge in local hotel and restaurant prices.

Prices rose by 9.7 percent in May year-on-year, down from 10.5 percent in April, the first time inflation came in under 10 percent in over six months.

‘Continued decrease in electricity and food prices contributed to the lower inflation rate in May,’ Mikael Nordin, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

At the same time, costs of certain goods and services rose, ‘for instance hotel and restaurant visits, recreational services, and clothing,’ the agency said.

According to Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Bank, a visit by Beyonce to Stockholm could explain the unexpected rise.

‘Beyonce’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain,’ Grahn said in a post to social media.

Grahn added that her much-hyped concert in May ‘probably’ accounted for 0.2 of the…