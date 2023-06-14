US primary teacher who was shot and injured by first grader, 6, is fired�by�the�school





A first-grade teacher who was shot and injured by her six-year-old student has been fired by the school.

Abby Zwerner, 26, said she received an email last month saying Newport News Public Schools was terminating her contract.

Her lawyers claimed it was because she is suing NNPS and some of its administrators for $40million. But the school argued that the teacher had told bosses she would not be returning so the message was simply procedural.

The email on May 22 read: ‘NNPS has processed a separation of employment for you effective the close of business 06/12/2023.’

Jeffrey Breit, an attorney for Zwerner, referred to the one-page email from HR as a firing.

‘I don’t think you can read this any other way than you’ve been fired. And that’s what she thinks.

‘She doesn’t understand it; there’s no other communication,’ he told local news station WAVY.

According to Michelle Price, spokesman for NNPS, Zwerner had notified the school system in March that she would not be returning to…