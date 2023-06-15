Court orders Starbucks to pay $25.6 million to former manager who says she was sacked for being white





A court has ordered, Coffee giant Starbucks to pay $25.6 million to a former store manager who a jury determined had been fired because she was White.

The former regional manager, Shannon Phillips, who oversaw dozens of Starbucks coffee shops, was fired by the company in the aftermath of a 2018 incident that took place at a Starbucks shop in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, USA.

The incident involved two Black men in their 20s who were awaiting a third party for a business meeting at the Rittenhouse Square Startbucks when one of them, Rashon Nelson, was denied permission to use the restroom, because he hadn’t purchased anything.

A store employee then asked Nelson and his business partner, Donte Robinson, if they needed help. The pair declined.

Shortly thereafter, after being summoned by Starbucks staff, police arrived, handcuffed the pair and escorted them from the cafe.

Their arrests were captured on video and shared widely. Protests ensued, with the company…