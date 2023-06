Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attended his precedessor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s 60th birthday party at his home in Epe this evening June 14. Recall that in 2015, both men were at loggerheads after Sanwo-Olu indicated interest to take over Ambode’s position as governor of the state. Both men have since settled their differences.

