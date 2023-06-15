Loan app operators print flyers accusing man owing them N14k of raping and killing a 5 year old





A Nigerian man has been left in shock after a loan app he lent N14, 000 from and is yet to pay back, created a flyer in which they accused him of raping and killing a 5 year old girl. The loan app company distributed the flyer to all the contacts on his phone. A Twitter user friend of the man who is being falsely accused said immediately she received the flyer, she contacted him and that was when he told her that he was owing the company N14, 000.