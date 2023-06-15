Music publishers sue Twitter for $250 million over alleged copyright infringement





Music publishers sued Twitter for more than $250 million in damages on Wednesday, June 14 alleging that the social media platform “breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators.”

In the lawsuit, the National Music Publishers’ Association, whose members include Universal, Sony and Warner Music Group allege that for years, Twitter has allowed users of its platform to share copyrighted songs without a license. It also claims Twitter’s misconduct has only gotten worse since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year and slashed staff.

Twitter’s alleged permissiveness around users sharing copyrighted songs, combined with the social network’s promotion of tweets with copyrighted music, has unlawfully helped fuel the company’s growth, according to the National Music Publishers’ Association.

The complaint cites more than 1,700 songs whose copyright Twitter has allegedly infringed, including hits such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For…