Police arrest Kuje prison escapee for burglary in Nasarawa



The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested an escapee of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Haruna Sunday.

Haruna and other suspects arrested for various crimes were paraded on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the police headquarters in Lafia.

Briefing newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

“On 08/06/2023 at about 1430hrs, a complaint of house breaking and theft was lodged at Masaka Divisional Headquarters,” the PPRO stated.

“Upon receipt of the report, Police detectives attached to Masaka Division launched a diligent investigation into the case. Consequently, one Haruna Sunday was arrested in connection to the case.

“Upon the interrogation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje prison when it was attacked in 2022. He shall be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service for further action.”

In an interview with journalists, Haruna…