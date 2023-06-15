



A Nigerian woman, Nancy Onyinye, has reacted after she was trolled for preaching against nudity on Twitter. She had shared a photo of herself wearing a long white dress and wrote: Nudity is not a norm. There’s nothing beautiful about nudity. Yest, you do not have to be a part of the trend, While several people showered her with words of encouragement, others criticized her for being judgmental and a pick me Reacting to the negative reactions to her tweet on Wednesday night, June 14, she said the trolling has motivated her to talk more about modesty. The trolling for upholding modesty is a motivation for me to talk more about it. I understand how hard the message hits. You can be modest, yes you can, she wrote. The post “The trolling for upholding modesty is a motivation for me to talk more about it” – Nigerian lady replies Tweeps ‘criticizing’ her for preaching against nudity appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji