US officials block release of Prince Harry’s U.S. visa files in drug use lawsuit





The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have rejected a request to make Prince Harry’s visa file public amid questions over whether he lied about his past drug use.

Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation went to court last week to try and force the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to speed up its response to their Freedom of Information Act request about the Duke of Sussex.

Judge Carl Nichols refused to issue an injunction, urging the U.S. government to give an answer to the conservative think-tank one way or the other by Tuesday (June 13)

‘To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,’ he wrote.

The merits of releasing Harry’s visa application were not discussed at last week’s hearing in Washington D.C.

It means the conservative think-tank will now have use further legal means to force the DHS to release the files.

In a statement posted online, the Heritage Foundation’s Nile…