Actor Al Pacino welcomes new child at 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah





Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first child together.

On Thursday 15 June, sources told TMZ that Alfallah had recently given birth as the ‘ecstatic’ parents were seen enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood.

The Oscar winner and his partner looked relaxed as they drove to Sunset Tower with an apparent baby seat in the back of their car. The gender of the child is unknown.

The outing also marked the first time the new parents had been seen together since their shock baby news was revealed.

Last month, Al shocked the world when it was revealed that his partner was eight-months pregnant with their first child together.

The baby’s arrival makes Pacino a father of four, as he has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

On 7 June, Pacino addressed Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time in a video obtained by the DailyMail