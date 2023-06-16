Is It True that Ikpeazu Left Nothing for His Successor?





Recently, we have been hearing the media noise from Abia State on what former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ph.D left for his successor to start work with, and in 2-weeks of the new administration, the wrong impression has been created that Ikpeazu left only debts without leaving any cash or near-cash assets behind.

This my personal unsolicited intervention is simply to put the records straight to the best of my knowledge only.

1. As at the time of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu’s exit from office, the state was not owing any commercial bank including temporary overdrafts. He paid off all.

2. Abia State under the watch of Dr Ikpeazu invested $5,000,000.00 in Geometric Power Company. That’s a near cash asset.

3. As at Friday, 9th June 2023, the state received Twenty Four Billion Naira (N24,000,000,000.00) through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as part of a total of N48b standing to the credit of the state. The money was earned under the watch of Dr Ikpeazu.

4. Ikpeazu’s…