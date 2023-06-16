More Drama this June as BBN Reunion returns, New Series and Reality Show Premiere





The wait for the explosive Big Brother Naija Level-Up Reunion is finally over as BBN Level-Up housemates are set to hit your screen on the 19th of June for the reunion show. We can’t wait to see what Ebuka and the housemates have up their sleeves for us, courtesy GOtv.

With GOtv, you can never run out of options to satisfy your need for premium entertainment as we constantly bring sizzling drama and intriguing suspense right to your fingertips and make the most of your television experience.

This month, new additions are coming your way. Are you ready to unwrap what’s in stock for you? Let’s dive in!

Big Brother Naija Reunion

We know you can’t wait to see what drama is set to unfold among the Level Up housemates, eight months after Phyna won the N100 million grand prize. Have the house feuds among some mates settled or have they ballooned into a clique fight? What of the ships? Did any of the housemates find love outside the four walls of Big Brother’s house? These…