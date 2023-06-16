Music icon, Carlos Santana forgives man who se*ually abused him ‘almost every day’ between ages of 10 and 12





Mexican-American guitarist, Carlos Santana has forgiven a man who sexually abused him ‘almost every day’ when he was between the age of 10 and 12.

According to the music icon, he was able to find it in his heart to stop blaming the person who committed those heinous acts

Speaking in a recent interview with People magazine, he said: ‘My son and I were talking about this yesterday, how acceptance and forgiveness are really spiritual.

‘I learned to look at everyone who ever went out of their way to hurt me, demean me or make me feel like less, like they’re 5 or 6 years old, and I’m able to look at them with understanding and compassion.’

Santana said he was able to find peace after what happened to him by looking at the situation from a different perspective.

He explained: ‘For example, this person who abused me sexually, instead of sending him to hell forever, I visualized him like a child, and behind him there was a lot of light.

‘So I can send him to the light or send him to…