Police arrest armed robbers who killed a father and gang raped his two daughters aged 10 and 14 in Ibadan



The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three members of a four-man criminal gang who killed one Makanjuola Ogedengbe and gang raped his daughters, aged 10 and 14, in Ibadan.

The suspects were paraded alongside other criminals at the Command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Briefing newsmen, spokesperson of the command, SP Adewale Osifeso, said the suspected robbers invaded Apaataku/Onireke, Akobo Ibadan, on May 14 and dispossessed residents of their valuables but in the process killed Ogedengbe and raped his two daughters.

Osifeso noted that the case was transferred to SCID Iyaganku for investigation, adding Ibrahim Rasaq, Abiodun Olalekan and one Abolade Morenikeji earlier arrested in connection with armed robbery operation at Sawia Estate at Ogbere in Ibadan reported on 16 April 16 2023, were discovered to be the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke community.

The two raped daughters of the deceased were allegedly raped by Abolade Morenikeji…