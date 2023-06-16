Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital following surgery





Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday, June 16, the Vatican has annoinced.

The 86-year-old has had some health issues the last one year and early this month the Vatican announced he will be having abdominal surgery.

The surgery was performed last week and the Roman Catholic church leader remained in Rome’s Gemelli hospital after undergoing the surgery.

“The health care team that is following Pope Francis confirmed the Holy Father’s discharge from Policlinico A. Gemelli on the morning of … June 16,” the director of the Vatican Press Office Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Bruni said on Thursday that the medical staff reported that the Pontiff had “rested well during the night. The clinical course continues regularly. Hematochemical examinations are in the normal range.”