UFC star, Conor McGregor accused of rap**g a woman in the men’s bathroom of a Miami sports arena during the NBA basketball finals last week





Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

However, the UFC star has denied the allegations

TMZ reported on Thursday, June 15, that it obtained demand letters authored by South Florida-based attorney Ariel Mitchell that were sent to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat, which hosted Game 4 of the NBA Finals last Friday at Kaseya Center.

McGregor was in attendance for a promotional appearance in which he knocked out the Heat mascot.

The publication reported that the alleged incident occurred after the game ended.

According to Mitchell’s letters, the alleged victim was “violently” raped inside of a men’s bathroom after arena security helped separate the woman from her friend and forced her into the restroom where McGregor and his security guard waited.

“Security refused to let (the woman) exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” Mitchell…