UFC star, Conor McGregor being investigated by police over se*ual assault�allegations

Police in Miami have confirmed they are investigating sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor.

The MMA fighter has been accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him and attempting to sodomize her at an NBA basketball game last week.

In a statement, a spokesman for Miami Police Department told the Mirror: “MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”

This comes after TMZ obtained a video that shows Conor McGregor taking his rape accuser by the hand and leading her into a bathroom where she says he sexually assaulted her.

The footage was shot inside the Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight on June 10 just after the Nuggets had beaten the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9.

In the video, McGregor is leaving a restroom area to…