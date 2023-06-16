We demolished Tumbin Giwa roundabout because it had the sign of a Christian cross which against teachings of Islam





Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Baffa Bichi has offered a new explanation on why the symbolic Tumbin Giwa roundabout at Kano Government House.

Bichi who sat for a radio interview, said the roundabout was demolished because it had a Christian cross which is against the teachings of Islam.

He said;

“If you take a drone to take the picture from the top, you will see a cross. In Kano, you cannot do that. Not only that it is in Kano, but in the Government House roundabout. This is against our norms and values and also against the teachings of Islam.

“Another reason is that the roundabout is blocking people from seeing others from different directions. That is causing holdup and accidents along Government House road. This is not a wise decision.

“Secondly, the Hotoro interchange flyover is also carrying a big cross. We have to look at that too. This means if you are viewing Kano from the top using a drone, you will see two big crosses. That of the Government…