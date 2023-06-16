Wimbledon tournament prize money increases to record $56.6 million





A record $56.6 million (£44.7 million) in prize money will be available at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, the All England Club have announced

The pay, represents an 11.2% increase on last year’s prize, with the men’s and women’s singles champions for this year to each receive close to $3 million (£2.35 million) and the runners-up almost $1.5 million (£1.175).

Wimbledon had reduced prize money during the pandemic, but the new payout for reaching the finals of the singles competitions is now the same as in 2019.

“We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events,” said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club.

“Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

Prize…