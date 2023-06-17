Read the statement by Ururuaja. below…

Dear Governor Alex Otti,

ABIA STATE WAS NOT CREATED IN 2015

Anyone who read the Press Release signed by officials of the Otti administration yesterday wherein they indiscriminately bandied financial records will think that Abia State was created in 2015 and that Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is the first Governor ever to preside over the affairs of the State.

The impression created by that release is that Ikpeazu left debts of over 191 Billion Naira!

That is not correct.

The figures they threw around yesterday represents the total debt stock of Abia State, some of which were inherited by the State when it was created in 1991.

When the East Central State was carved out of the Eastern region in the 1960s, the then new state inherited assets and liabilities, including loans.

Same thing happened when Imo State was carved out of the then East Central State, then down to the time Abia was created from Imo.

Again, some components of the loan stock represents loans and…