Don’t release Nnamdi Kanu – Asari Dokubo tells Tinubu after visit to state house





Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has asked President Bola Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is standing trial for alleged terrorism.

Dokubo who visited Tinubu at the state house in Abuja today, June 16, said Kanu should be made to face the law as releasing him is tantamount to rewarding criminality.

He said;

“His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.”