Ekiti chef, Dammy set to cook for 150 hours





Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, June 16, Dammy said the concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Record (GWR)and that she is ready to apply for the Guinness World Records. She mentioned that she will be cooking for 150 hours in the new challenge set to take place next month.