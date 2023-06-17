Five UNIJOS students regain freedom





Five out of the seven University of Jos (UNIJOS) students abducted from an off-campus hostel on Monday, June 12, have regained freedom.

It was reported earlier that the gunmen invaded the hostel and abducted the students while they were reading for the ongoing examinations.

The Nation reported that days after the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families for ransom, five out of the seven students have been released following the payment of the money agreed upon.

A source told the publication that the money was delivered by one of the parents who volunteered. The source added that after the money was collected, the kidnappers seized the phone of the ransom-bearing parent.