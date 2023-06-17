”I started asking myself why I wanted to renew this passport and why I wanted it for my child”- Nigerian doctor laments about the humiliating experience she had at the Nigerian Embassy in New York





A Nigerian doctor, Addy Olubanji, has taken to Twitter to lament over the alleged humiliating experience she had at the Nigerian Embassy in New York.

In a post shared on Twitter, Addy stated that she went to the Embassy with her family to get their Nigerian passports. She however said that the way they were all treated left her in shock. She claimed the staff belittled them and treated like they do not matter, and this left her in tears.

While some Nigerians also shared their own nasty experiences at other Nigerian embassies around the world, others mentioned that the Nigerian embassies in Ottawa and Australia are quite efficient in the discharge of their duties.

