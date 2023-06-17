



Adamu Bulkachuwa, Senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly has defended himself following the backlash that trailed him after saying that he “encroached” in his wife, Zainab’s independence as President of the Court of Appeal and “extended her help to his colleagues”.

Adamu insisted that he was misinterpreted, adding that he has never influenced the decisions of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa.

He told BBC Hausa;

“Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never…