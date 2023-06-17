Kourtney Kardashian surprises husband Travis Barker by announcing she’s pregnant during his concert in LA (Video)





Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first baby with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 44, surprised her husband by announcing her pregnancy while holding a ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant’ sign at a Blink 182 concert last night, June 16. After seeing his wife’s sign, Travis jumped off the stage and ran towards her to give her a big kiss.

The couple have made no secret of their plans to have a baby together after they got married in Italy last year.

“We are officially done with IVF,” she said in a confessional recently. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney and Travis’ IVF journey started after the 44-year-old froze her eggs prior to the start of their relationship in 2020. However, she explained that most of her eggs “didn’t survive the thaw” and “none of them made it to an embryo.”

Kourtney added: “The freezing of the eggs isn’t…