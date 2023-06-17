Two arrested as NAPTIP busts human trafficking syndicate that specializes in luring Nigerian girls to India for sexual exploitation and organ harvesting



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has busted a human trafficking syndicate and arrested two suspects. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has busted a human trafficking syndicate and arrested two suspects.

The suspects, Waukomis Chidiebere Chukwu and Joseph Okoi Nka, were paraded at the agency’s Headquarters on Friday, June 16, 2023.

In a press briefing, the Director General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated that a lot of young girls fall victim to these heinous crimes, and perpetrators of these acts must be brought to justice.

The DG stated that on the 9th of June 2023 at about 1100hrs, the agency busted the human trafficking syndicate that specializes in moving young female Nigerians between the ages of 16-26 to India for sexual exploitation and possible organ harvesting.

The sting operation was conducted after several days of undercover activity by operatives of the agency.

She further stated that two female victims ages 16 and 22 were rescued a few minutes before being taken to the Embassy.

The two narrated pathetic…