Unknown assailants stab 200-level Taraba varsity student to death



A 200-level student of the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, Mark Sagarga, has been stabbed to death by unknown assailants.

The 20-year-old Biological Sciences student who lived off campus was attacked and killed while he was returning home on Thursday night, June 15, 2023.

His body was found in the early hours of Friday, close to the compound where he resides in Wukari town, a short distance from the main gate of the university.

“FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI MOURN. In the early hours of today Friday 16th July, 2023 around 4am at the SUG Lodge, we received a terrifying call, informing us of a student lying on the ground off campus,” the statement read.