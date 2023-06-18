DSS uncovers ‘planned campaign of calumny against FG over Emefiele’s suspension and investigation’





The DSS says it has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Federal Government over the suspension and subsequent investigation of Godwin Emefiele.

A statement by the spokesperson of the service Dr Peter Afunanya says the groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos with placards depicting the Service and the Federal Government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele. The Service warned those behind this plot to desist forthwith.

Meanwhile the service says it has granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and obtained a court order to do so.

