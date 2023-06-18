Four men arrested for stealing goat in Gombe





The police in Gombe state has arrested four men identified as Hassan Adamu,18; Abdulaziz Abubakar, 20; and Abdullahi Shuaibu, 25 and one other, for allegedly stealing goats.

Confirming their arrest to newsmen, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, said the gang usually operated in a tricycle.

“Men of the Gombe division acted on an intelligence report on a syndicate of thieves that specialised in using tricycles to steal goats from Malam Inna and Wuro Kesa communities, and selling them. They were arrested at their various hideouts; the suspects confessed voluntarily to having carried out the act.”

He disclosed that the four suspects confessed to the crime.