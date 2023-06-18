It is an error. You are not supposed to love your husband- Nigerian clergywoman says (video)

Orators think they can handle the business of God with oratory powers, how can this woman boldly stand and be preaching heresy with wisdom of men

1 Corinthians 2:1-5

1 Corinthians 2:1-5 King James Version (KJV)

And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and him crucified. And I was with you in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling. And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.

Then as for her message telling women not to love their husbands, The Bible has this to say….

Titus 2:3 the older women likewise, that they be reverent in behavior, not slanderers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things—

2:4 that they admonish the young women to love their…