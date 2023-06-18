Newly elected Kaduna assembly member dies four days after swearing-in





A member of the 10th Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honorable Garba Madami has died. He died today June 17, four days after he was sworn-in to represent Chikun constituency in the state House of Assembly. He died of an undisclosed illness at a Kaduna hospital.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Governor commiserated with his immediate family and the people of Chikun Constituency, noting that the lawmaker was known for promoting peaceful coexistence and was greatly respected.

Governor Sani prayed to God to grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends, and constituents he left behind.

The late lawmaker was a one-time chairman of Chikun Local Government Area and former Commissioner of Planning and Budget. He also served as Political Adviser to the late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.