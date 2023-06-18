Nigerian man and three accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping a pharmaceutical company owner of over N1m



Cyber Crimes Unit of Hyderabad in India arrested four persons from Mumbai including a Nigerian national for allegedly cheating a pharmaceutical researcher and manufacturer of Rs 87 lakhs.

The accused identified as Vincent Ibhaduwede (37), from Nigeria, Shakil (34), Arvind Mishra (45) and Saifullah Khan (53) were arrested on Friday, June 16, 2023, and a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code, police said on Saturday.

The main accused, Christopher, absconding, was the kingpin posing as ‘Dr Arthur Williams’ of Lexo Pharma company of US.

Christopher emailed the complainant, a pharma researcher and manufacturer from Tarnaka in February 2023, proposing a business opportunity involving supply of 2000 packets of ‘cissus populnea’ (used to treat venereal, stomach and skin infections) stems each month, as per the police.

The complainant believed the offer to be genuine. To establish credibility, the complainant was initially asked to purchase three packets of Cissus…