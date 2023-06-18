Paul Pogba blames ‘mental problems’ for his injury-ravaged season at Juventus after making just six Serie A appearances





Paul Pogba has blamed his struggles at Juventus on ‘mental problems’ after he made only six Serie A appearances for Juventus due to injuries.

The Frenchman re-joined Juventus last summer following the expiration of his Manchester United contract. But things didn’t go as planned as he picked up his first injury during pre-season and despite being advised to undergo surgery, opted for a non-invasive treatment plan that didn’t work.

He was later forced to undergo knee surgery in September and missed the Qatar World Cup with France as rehabilitation continued in Italy.

The 30-year-old then made his first competitive appearance of the season for Juventus in a 2-2 draw with Torino in February, before he went missing in action through an injury he picked while practicing free-kicks in training.

The midfielder has now explained that ‘mental problems’ were the main reason for his injuries.

‘The injuries that came this year are all due to mental problems. No season ever tested me as…