Footballer Karolis Chvedukas dies at 32 under mysterious�circumstances





Former Lithuania midfielder, Karolis Chvedukas has died in mysterious circumstances.

It was confirmed on Monday night that the player had passed away at the age of 32 but little else has been revealed about the situation.

News broke prior to Lithuania’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night.

According to Lithuanian media, the police have now become involved and taken over background investigations into the matter.

The midfielder had made 20 appearances for the national side during his playing career, with his most recent outing coming in 2019.

His last appearance for the Lithuania national team saw him play 83 minutes of their 4-1 defeat to Serbia in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

In his domestic career, Chvedukas had been playing for Lithuanian side Marijampolė City but only made one appearance for the club since joining in March 2023.

Prior to that, Chvedukas had spent a lengthy period of time without a club after leaving Finnish side Kokkolan PV in January…