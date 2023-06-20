Police raid headquarters of Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee amid investigation into suspected corruption





Police have raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee amid an investigation into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favouritism.

The offices of Solideo, the company responsible for construction of Olympic sites and venues in the city, were also searched.

‘A search is currently under way at the headquarters of the organising committee,’ Paris 2024 said in a statement. ‘Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries.’

AFP reported that anti-corruption and financial crime investigators and the BRDE, the financial brigade of the Parisian police, conducted the search.

It follows the opening of two preliminary investigations by the national financial prosecutors office which had not previously been made public, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The first was launched into suspected embezzlement of public funds, favouritism, and concealment of favouritism in a contract awarded by Paris 2024.

The second…