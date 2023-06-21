Footballer, Dani Alves insists the only person he has to apologise to is his wife after sexual assault allegations as he again pleads�his�innocence





Former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves has insisted the ‘only person’ he has to apologise to after his sexual assault allegations is his wife, despite the footballer facing up to 12 years in prison over claims he raped a woman in a nightclub toilet.

Alves, 40, has been in custody at Brians 2 in Catalonia since January 20 after a 23-year-old alleged he had assaulted her at the well-known Sutton club.

He is set to go on trial between October and November this year and has seen several requests to be released on bail rejected, meaning he will stay behind bars.

In a TV interview, Alves said he had never met his accuser but later changed his story after being held, claiming there was no assault and that there had been consent.

He has admitted to cheating on his wife, however, and maintains he is innocent.

Speaking to La Vanguardia from prison, Alves again apologised to his partner.

‘The only person I have to apologise to is my wife, Joana Sanz,’ he said.

‘The woman I married…