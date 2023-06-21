Kano government to probe deductions from civil servants salaries





The monthly deduction of N370 each from salaries and pensions of all civil servants and pensioners has been suspended by Kano state government.

This was conveyed in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, to all heads of government institutions, agencies and parastatals.

Bichi said the deduction was suspended with immediate effect pending the conclusion of an investigation into the process that led to its initiation.

It was also disclosed that all the deductions were reportedly remitted into the account of a firm, Share Benefit Investment Limited.

It read;

“Government has observed with great concern the inappropriate deduction of the sum of N370.00 each from the salaries and pensions of all civil servants and pensioners in the state and afterwards, remitted to Share Benefit Investment Limited.

“In view of this, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has granted approval for the immediate…