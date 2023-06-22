Man jailed for mast*rb*ting to ‘an!mal po*n’ while holding a baby seagull





A man has been jailed for 24 weeks for m*sturbating to ‘animal porn’ while holding a baby seagull.

David Lee captured the baby seagull and took it down a back alley in Sunderland before pulling his trousers down and masturbating with the bird between his legs, Mail Online reported.

The 40-year-old was later tracked down to a nearby takeaway, where he initially claimed to have been helping the baby gull by looking up a vet on his phone.

But Police later discovered Lee had been watching ‘animal porn’ during the incident, which was caught on a local resident’s CCTV camera.

Magistrates at South Tyneside Magistrate’s Court handed the 40-year-old an immediate 24-week jail term and banned him from keeping animals for 10 years.

Lee, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, previously admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the herring gull during the incident at around 1am near Gladstone Street in Sunderland.

The incident saw Lee, who was described as a heavy drinker with unstable…