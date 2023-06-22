Marriage is an institution. It is not an achievement. It does not complete you

Every milestone or event is an accomplishment. From birth and passing exams to obtaining our first visa, building our first house, and landing our first job, these are all significant milestones. However, the significance of marriage surpasses them all. It involves finding a life partner with whom you plan to spend your entire life, have children, build wealth, grow old together, experience the joy of grandchildren, and eventually pass away. Marriage is one of the greatest achievements in a person’s life.

