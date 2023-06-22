Naira and dollar exchange rate reportedly sells for an intra-day high of N815/$1





The exchange rate between the naira and dollar sold for an intra-day high of N815/$1 at the official Investor & Exporter Window on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The N815/$1 rate is the highest rate traded for the dollar on the official market since records tracking started in 2018.

The exchange rate however closed at N763.17/$ at the close of business on Wednesday depreciating from N756.61/$1 recorded a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the disparity between the black market and the official exchange rate market closed again on Wednesday with the official rates closing at N763/$1.

The black market rate sold for between N760-N770/$1 according to Nairametrics..

Recall that on Monday the official and parallel market rates closed at N770.38, a rare exchange rate parity.

