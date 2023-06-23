Edo Task Force arrest man and his girlfriend who are suspected drug addicts for selling their one-month-old baby





The Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking has apprehended a 48-year-old man identified as Anthony Igbinogun, and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro 28, for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to fund their drug addiction.

Parading them before newsmen today June 23, the Head of Investigation Unit of the taskforce, Abigail Ihonre, said the suspects were arrested with their friend, 26-year-old Precious James, who facilitated the illegal transaction and linked them to the baby’s buyer in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Ihonre said the baby was sold for N1.7 million, noting that investigation is ongoing to rescue the baby and apprehend the buyer.