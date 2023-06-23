Edo Task Force arrest man and his girlfriend who are suspected drug addicts for selling their one-month-old baby

The Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking has apprehended a 48-year-old man identified as Anthony Igbinogun, and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro 28, for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to fund their drug addiction.
Parading them before newsmen today June 23, the Head of Investigation Unit of the taskforce, Abigail Ihonre, said the suspects were arrested with their friend, 26-year-old Precious James, who facilitated the illegal transaction and linked them to the baby’s buyer in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Ihonre said the baby was sold for N1.7 million, noting that investigation is ongoing to rescue the baby and apprehend the buyer.
“Our investigations revealed that Joy Umukoro, the mother of the baby, delivered the baby in April 2023, and conspired with her boyfriend to sell their baby for N1.7 million. She has confessed to the crime of selling the baby. Investigation into the case continues as we intensify efforts to locate the buyers and the baby as…
Source: Linda Ikeji