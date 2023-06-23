Here’s what a submarine implosion looks like after all five on the Titanic sub died instantly when the submersible suffered ‘catastrophic implosion’ 1,600ft (Watch)





Video of what a submarine implosion looks like has been shared online after Titanic five died instantly when the submersible suffered ‘catastrophic implosion’ 1,600ft.

An implosion is like a bomb. The vessel would have been crushed in a matter of milliseconds. It occurs if any part of the submersible’s carbon fibre and titanium hull has suffered a small crack or fault as seen in this video.

On Sunday 18 June, the tourist submarine, a 21ft submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions went missing after contact with the vessel was lost around an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged.

Search and rescue officials say the men likely died on Sunday – before military planes using sonar buoys detected what they thought could have been SOS ‘banging’ sounds in the water.

The victims are OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French Navy veteran Paul-Henri (PH) Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, who was just 19.

