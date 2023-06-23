



A Nigerian lady has narrated how she got blocked by a guy she tried asking out. @Pretty_Vikkii who shared the pickup line she used, concluded her tweet by stating that some Nigerian guys deserve to be single till eternity”. She tweeted; “Omo, I entered this guy Dm with a mad pickup line like “Guy , are you a school bus. Cause I see my children in you” The werey con block me, some of these Nigerian guys deserve to be single till eternity” The post Nigerian lady recounts how she was blocked by a guy she tried wooing appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji